COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers basketball will be looking to build off their successful 2022-23 campaign in year two under head coach Dennis Gates.

Their 2023-24 home and away SEC opponents were announced on Monday. Take a look at their conference play slate.

Home Opponents

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Away Opponents

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

The Tigers will have high expectations going into next season, earning their first NCAA tournament win since 2010. They also had their most wins since they joined the SEC with 25.

With many new faces aboard the roster, it will be intriguing to see how this Mizzou team can live up to those expectations.

Conference play begins on January 6 and ends on March 9. Dates and times for each matchup will be announced at a later date.