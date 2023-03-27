COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou has a new addition to their backcourt going into next season.

Senior guard John Tonje will transfer to Mizzou. He spent his previous four seasons at Colorado State.

This season, Tonje was second on the Rams in scoring, with 14.6 ppg, and led them in rebounding with 4.7 rpg while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from three.

Tonje be a huge addition for the Tigers, as both guards D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston will be gone next season since they are out of eligibility and leading scorer Kobe Brown remains undecided.

Mizzou is coming off a year where they finished fourth in the SEC and secured a tournament berth under first-year head coach Dennis Gates, performing well beyond expectations in a year where they were picked to finish 11th in their conference.

The Tigers already seem to be reloading as they look to continue their momentum going into next season.

Tonje has one year of eligibility remaining as he looks to continue to help build on Mizzou’s success.