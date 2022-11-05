COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced Saturday that they approved a contract extension for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz through the 2027 season.

Drinkwitz is in his third season with the football program and originally signed an agreement through the 2025 season when he was hired in 2019.

“My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President Choi, and AD Reed-Francois for their faith in me as a coach and leader,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches, and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program.”

“We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution. We are grateful for the investment in our program from the administration and excited about the future of Mizzou Football!”

Drinkwitz led the Tigers to bowl appearances in each of his first two seasons, joining former head coach Warren Powers as the only two MU head coaches to achieve the goal.

Drinkwitz has won nearly 71% of his games, achieving the best home-winning percentage since Dan Devine which occurred between 1958-1970.

In addition, Drinkwitz and his staff have inked Mizzou’s highest-ranked classes ever – No. 19 in 2022 and No. 20 in 2021, which number one wide receiver Luther Burden III was part of that group with the recent signing.

“Like the University and Missouri Athletics, Mizzou Football is on an upward trajectory, and Coach Drinkwitz is a key part of those efforts,” the chair of the UM Board of Curators Darryl Chatman said. “As a board, we continue to support setting higher expectations and making progress in all that we do as a university.

“That applies to research, academics, and athletics. We look forward to watching Coach Drinkwitz build Mizzou Football into a championship program.”

The Tigers face the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday.

