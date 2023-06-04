COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri baseball now has a familiar face at the head of its program.

Former Mizzou assistant Kerrick Jackson was announced as the new head coach of the baseball team.

He replaces Steve Bieser who parted ways with Mizzou just a week ago after seven years with the school. Bieser garnered a 188-155-1 record, and the Tigers never rose above fourth place in the SEC East or had any NCAA Tournament appearances.

Jackson is not only the program’s first Black head coach but also the first Black baseball head coach in Southeastern Conference history.

Jackson was recently the head coach at Memphis,leading them to its first winning record since 2017. He also was the head coach at Southern where he lead the Jaguars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and a Black national championship.

The St. Louis native’s first stint in Columbia was from 2011 to 2015 where served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator working with hitters, outfielders and infielders.

The Tigers won the Big 12 title in 2012 while Jackson was on staff.