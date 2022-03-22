COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri men’s basketball team formally announced the hiring of Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates on Tuesday. He replaces Cuonzo Martin, who went 78-77 in five seasons, the team ending the 2021-2022 season with a 12-21 record, 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play.

Gates arrives in Columbia with a 50-40 record leading the Vikings, which included two Horizon League regular season titles, a tournament title, and postseason appearances in the NCAA Tournament and National Invitational Tournament.

“We will build a program that all Mizzou fans will be proud of, for how we play, how our student-athletes represent the University of Missouri and how our togetherness and work ethic will lead to on-court victories. I want to thank President Choi, the Board of Curators and Desiree for an outstanding opportunity,” Gates said in a news release.

He also addressed fans in a Twitter video. FOX4 will livestream his first news conference at noon on this page.

Gates hails from Chicago, Illinois, where played for Whitney Young High School before he went to the University of California, where he played for four years. He was a two-time first-team All-Academic selection in the Pac-10.

Gates started his coaching career as a skill development coach for the Los Angeles Clippers and then as a graduate assistant for Marquette and Florida State. After that, he went back to his alma mater to serve as an assistant coach.

Gates also served as an assistant coach at Northern Illinois and Nevada. After that, Gates returned to Florida State, under head coach Leonard Hamilton where he gained notoriety for his ability to recruit as he helped bring in NBA players such as Terrence Mann and Dwayne Bacon to Florida State.

He worked as an assistant for the Seminoles for eight seasons, which included seven NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16’s, and one Elite Eight. The Seminoles also won the 2012 ACC Tournament championship during his tenure.

His success at FSU led him to get a head coaching opportunity at Cleveland State, where continued to have success. He won the Horizon League Coach of the Year twice in three seasons with the Vikings.

The Vikings’ trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 was their first since 2009.

Missouri will look to Gates to pull a similar turnaround job as he did in Cleveland. The Vikings were 40-89 in the four seasons preceding his tenure. The Tigers are also seeking their first NCAA Tournament win since 2010, despite five appearances since then under Martin and previous coach Frank Haith.

