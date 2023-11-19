COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season at the hands of then-winless Jackson State 73-72.

JSU’s Chase Adams hit the game-winning fadeaway jumper that bounced on the rim with five seconds to go.

Mizzou outrebounded (34-32) the JSU Tigers and were more efficient shooting as well, with a 49% field goal percentage and 38% from three.

Mizzou also had 18 turnovers to JSU’s 13, and both teams had 17 fouls.

It was a back-and-forth bout throughout the game, with neither team gaining a lead larger than eight points.

Mizzou went into the last three minutes of the game with a 69-63 lead. In that span, they missed four out of their last seven free throws.

Mizzou was led by guard Nick Honor, who had 17 points on 6 for 12 shooting including three for nine from three. Caleb Grill followed him up with 15 points off the bench.

Grill and Honor were the only Mizzou players to score in double-digits although 11 total Mizzou players scored.

Senior forward Noah Carter only accrued seven points and four rebounds.

Jackson State was led by guard Ken Evans Jr. who had 22 points, four rebounds and three steals. Jordan O’Neal (18 points) and Coltie Young (14 points, five rebounds) followed him up.

Mizzou is 3-2 and continues its nonconference slate, hosting South Carolina State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.