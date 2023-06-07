COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will be without one of its highly regarded transfers for the upcoming season.

Mizzou guard Isiaih Mosley announced that he will be leaving the program and pursuing professional opportunities.

The Missouri State transfer came to the program as one of the best players in the transfer portal before last season. He came in averaging 16 points a game and shooting 50% from the field and 41% from three.

Mosley saw much less playing time with his hometown Tigers and averaged 10 points while shooting 46% from the field and 31% from three in 14 games, only starting in three of them.

Head coach Dennis Gates said repeatedly throughout the season that Mosley needed more time to acclimate to the team to receive additional playing time.

The news comes a day after Kobe Brown’s younger brother Kaleb announced that he was returning to the team after putting his name into the transfer portal.