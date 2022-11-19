COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tiger still have a shot to go bowling after their 45-14 thrashing of New Mexico State on Saturday.

They set the tone early scoring a touchdown on their first drive, as Brady Cook found Luther Burden III for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Mizzou defense was very strong as well, holding the Aggies scoreless in the first half, as they built a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Mizzou would extend their lead in the second half, tacking on 24 more points.

Cook would go 19/27 for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Burden III finished with three receptions for 35 yards and two scores

Running back Cody Schrader also had 18 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

They moved to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

They will face Arkansas Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in their SEC finale with a chance to become bowl eligible on the line.