COLUMBIA, Mo. — With both Mizzou and Kansas’ football teams finishing their seasons at 6-6, there is prime opportunity for both squads to play each other in the Liberty Bowl.

Although, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers were not willing to play the Jayhawks in the bowl game.

That is when Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Mizzou Football Twitter page both refuted the claims on social media.

Coach Drinkwitz tweeted a picture of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium where the Liberty Bowl is played with the caption “Ain’t scared to play here- there- or anywhere.”

The Liberty Bowl consists of an SEC school playing a Big 12 school, so both squads would fit the billing.

Missouri and Kansas have not played each other in football since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC back in 2012.

If they do not play each other in the Liberty Bowl, they are scheduled to face off in 2025, in what is the beginning of a four-game series between the two teams over eight years.

Mizzou has won five of the last six matchups between the two squads.

College football teams will figure out their postseason fates tomorrow, December 3, on Selection Sunday.