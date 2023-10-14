LEXINGTON, Ky. — A valiant comeback effort from the Missouri Tigers helped them bounce back from an LSU loss.

Mizzou went into Lexington and came away with a 38-24 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but Mizzou answered with 17 unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into the third quarter that started with a 39-yard fake punt touchdown pass from punter Luke Bauer to receiver Marquis Johnson.

Mizzou’s Harrison Mevis kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 20-14 but had his 46-yard field goal blocked.

The Wildcats took a 21-20 lead seven plays later thanks to quarterback Devin Leary’s third total touchdown and second passing TD of the night to receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens.

The Tigers scored 14 unanswered with rushing TDs from quarterback Brady Cook and running back Cody Schrader to take a 35-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Mizzou held Kentucky to seven points in the second half.

Cook ended the night with 167 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and two TDs (one for passing and rushing) and an interception. Schrader ended the night with 71 yards to go with his TD.

Theo Wease Jr. led the receiving with 58 yards and a TD. Star receiver Luther Burden III only had two catches and 15 yards.

The Tigers face South Carolina for homecoming on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.