COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers controlled the game from start to finish during their win against South Carolina on Homecoming.

The Tigers scored their first points on their second drive on a Brady Cook 42-yard strike to Luther Burden III, who made a nice grab after getting past two defenders.

Mizzou scored again on their next possession, after a Cody Schraeder 10-yard touchdown run, capitalizing on South Carolina missed field goal.

They built a 21-0 lead after a Cook 17-yard touchdown run. Mizzou took a 24-3 lead into the half.

The Tigers bottled up the Gamecocks’ offense all afternoon, holding them to one touchdown in their 34-12 victory.

Cook finished 14/24 with 198 yards and one touchdown. Burden led the receivers with four receptions for 90 yards and a score.

Schraeder had a big day on the ground with 26 carries for 159 yards (6.1 ypc) and two touchdowns.

The win puts Mizzou at 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

Mizzou will enjoy the bye week before a massive test on the road, against defending national champion, Georgia, on Nov. 4.