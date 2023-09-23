COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers were able to pull away from Memphis and move to 4-0 ahead of conference play.

The battle of Tigers took place on a neutral field in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center.

Mizzou opened up their first offensive drive emphatically, striking on a 76-yard Brady Cook bomb to Marquis Johnson.

A Cody Schraeder fumble on Mizzou’s next possession would lead to a touchdown for Memphis on a 3-yard Seth Henigan touchdown pass to Joseph Scates, giving them a 10-7 lead.

Mizzou was able to score again in the 2nd quarter on a Nathaniel Peat one-yard touchdown run. They were put in the position after a 20-yard reception from Luther Burden III that got them to the one-yard line.

Burden got the Tigers in the red zone again after a 56-yard reception in the third quarter that put Mizzou at the 19.

They scored the very next play on a Cook 19-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease Jr., putting Mizzou up 24-10.

Memphis continued to hang around, though. Henigan threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Blake Watson to make it a one-score game.

But it wouldn’t be enough as Mizzou would score again in the 4th quarter on a Schraeder 37-yard touchdown run.

Cook finished the game 18/25 with 341 yards and three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). Schraeder led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 123 yards (8.8 ypc) and a score.

Burden continued his stellar play, notching 10 receptions for 177 yards.

Mizzou is now 4-0 for the first time since 2013. They will head to Nashville to open up conference play against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 3 p.m.