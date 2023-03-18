SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Missouri Tigers are out of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

7-seed Mizzou lost to 15-seed Princeton 78-63 in a game where they looked out of sorts from the beginning.

This is Princeton’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 1967.

In the first half, Mizzou was within seven points until Princeton broke it open towards the end. Mizzou answered well with a 7-0 run to end the first half and only a 33-26 deficit.

Princeton rose to a 12-point lead to open the second half but Mizzou brought that lead down to eight halfway through the half. Princeton ultimately broke the game open again with a barrage of points and created turnovers.

Princeton’s shooting was efficient the entire game with 43% from the floor and 35% from three. Mizzou shot 35.8% from the floor and 30% from three. Every Princeton player that entered the game scored including 22 points from starter Ryan Langborg and 17 from bench player Blake Peters.

DeAndre Gholston led the Tigers with 19 points while Noah Carter had 14 points and four rebounds while Kobe Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Princeton will play the winner of 6-seed Creighton and 3-seed Baylor.