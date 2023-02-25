ATHENS, Ga. — The Mizzou offense was clicking on all cylinders in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs on a Saturday.

Despite leading by only one point at the half, the Tigers were able to come away with a 22-point victory on the road and their second straight win.

An 18-4 run would help Mizzou pull away as they led by as much as 25 points.

D’Moi Hodge finished with a game-high 18 points, with all of his buckets coming from the three-point line. Nick Honor scored 17 points, knocking down five threes.

Noah Carter put up 12 points off the bench, and DeAndre Gholston rounded out the scoring load with 10.

The win puts Mizzou at 21-8 overall and 9-7 in conference play. They are currently sixth in the SEC.

They will head on the road to face LSU on Wednesday before closing out the regular season against Ole Miss at home next Saturday.