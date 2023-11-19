KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers have entered the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Mizzou rose from No. 11 to No. 10 after a 33-31 walk-off win over Florida thanks to a Harrison Mevis field goal.

The Tigers are 9-2, will finish second in the SEC East and look bound for a New Year’s Six Bowl with only a duel with Arkansas left on Black Friday.

Kansas State rose from No. 23 to No. 19 after a 31-27 win over Kansas for its 15th straight win over its in-state rival.

The Wildcats are a longshot for the Big 12 title game at 8-3, but they are in a three-way tie with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for second place.

K-State will host Iowa State in primetime on Saturday.

Kansas received 82 votes in last week’s poll, but only received seven votes after their loss to KSU. That game featured their third-string walk-on freshman quarterback Cole Ballard at the helm.

KU is 7-4 and has a primetime date with Cincinnati on Saturday with a chance to win eight games for the first time since 2008.