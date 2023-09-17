COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is paying a hefty tab for its win over K-State on Saturday.

In honor of Mizzou’s 30-27 walk-off win over then 15th-ranked Kansas State, Mizzou fans rushed the field immediately after Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard field goal that broke an SEC record for longest field goal.

The Southeastern Eastern Conference fined Mizzou because their fans rushed the field.

Missouri is fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy.

The money will go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

If Mizzou storms the field again, it will be a $250,000 fine for a second offense and a $500,000 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

The policy was originally adopted by a vote in 2004, and financial penalties were increased in 2015 and again in 2023 at the SEC spring meetings.