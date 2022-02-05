COLLEGE STATION, Texas. — Kobe Brown came up big down the stretch, as he led the Missouri Tigers to a much-needed SEC victory over Texas A&M 70-66.

Brown started his day with 13 points in the first half and didn’t miss a shot during that span (3-3 FG, 7-7 FT). He would finish the day, pacing the tigers with 21 points.

After taking a late 68-63 lead with one minute remaining, the Aggies brought it within two thanks to a three by Hayden Heffner, who finished with 17 points.

Brown hit two free throws in the final ten seconds to ice the game for the Tigers.

Jarron Coleman also stepped, as he pitched in 12 points, along with Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray III, who had 11 points each.

Mizzou shot 57% from the field and outrebounded the Aggies by 10.

Mizzou is now 9-13 overall, 3-6 in the SEC and will face Vanderbilt on the road on Tuesday at 8 pm CT.

