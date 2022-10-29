COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mizzou was able to get a big road win over the 25th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

The Tigers got another strong outing from their defense, holding South Carolina to 10 points, allowing only three points in the second half.

Mizzou would take a 17-0 lead in the first half, in large part thanks to rushing touchdowns from QB Brady Cook and running back Cody Schraeder.

QB Spencer Rattler would get South Carolina on the board after a seven-yard touchdown run before the end of the half.

Dominic Lovett was huge for the Mizzou offense, snagging 10 receptions for 148 yards.

Kicker Harrison Mevis knocked down four field goals, with three of them coming in the second half, including a 50-yarder.

Cook finished 17/26 with 224 yards, Schraeder finished with 22 carries for 81 yards and a score.

With the win, Mizzou keeps its bowl hopes alive and moves 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

They will head to Lexington to face 19th ranked Kentucky next Saturday at 12 p.m.