COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou was able to get their first SEC win in a 17-14 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in their homecoming game.

The Tigers led the whole game, as they put on a strong defensive performance. They were able to build a 17-0 lead at the half after two Luther Burden III touchdowns. The first one on a 35-yard touchdown reception and the second on a 10-yard touchdown run.

Vanderbilt would find its way back into the game, scoring their first points on a fumble return touchdown near Mizzou’s goal line.

They would score again late in the fourth to make it 17-14 after an 80-yard touchdown pass from Gamarion Carter to Mike Wright.

Vandy would get the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but Missouri was able to force a turnover on downs as they hung on and secured the victory.

Burden III would have four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Brady Cook would go 17/25 with 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Tigers move to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference. They will now go on the road to face South Carolina next Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT.