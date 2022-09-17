COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers were able to get their second win of the season after defeating Abilene Christian 34-17.

Mizzou stormed out the gates quickly, with Luther Burden returning a 78-yard punt early in the first quarter. The Tigers would get another big play in the quarter when Brady Cook hit Dominic Lovett on a 79-yard touchdown.

The Tigers continued their solid play in the second half. Cook found Nathaniel Pete for six-yard touchdown in the third quarter, putting Mizzou up 24-3.

It was a solid day for Cook. He finished 21-30 with 292 yards passing and three touchdowns. Lovett led the team with seven receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Mizzou moved 2-1 on the season and will now start conference play next Saturday on the road against Auburn at 11 a.m. CT.