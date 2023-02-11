KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mizzou was able to pull of a huge upset win against the sixth ranked Tennessee Volunteers thanks to a DeAndre Gholston three-pointer as time expired.

The Tigers inbounded the ball to Gholston with 4.2 seconds left when he raced to right above high-court before nailing a deep three-pointer, giving them an 86-85 win.

Mizzou went on a 10-0 run in the first half to give them a 31-23 lead. They would take a 44-32 lead into halftime.

They led a majority of the second half going up by as much as 17 but the Volunteers would claw their way back into the game after a 15-0 run gave them the lead.

But resilience from Mizzou would help them get one of their biggest wins in recent program history.

This was Gholston’s second game-winning buzzer beater this season, making the first one back in December against UCF in an identical spot.

Gholston finished the game with 18 points, knocking down four three-pointers. Kobe Brown led Mizzou with 21 points and five rebounds. Sean East II would pour in 16 points off the bench.

D’Moi Hodge rounded out the scoring load with 14 points.

This puts Mizzou at 19-6 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. They will face Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m.