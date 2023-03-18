SACRAMENTO, Calif. — NCAA Tournament expansion hopes are alive and well.

Earlier this year, the NCAA transformation committee, a group formed to change NCAA policies, recommended that NCAA postseason championships, including the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, be expanded.

The recommendation has many discussing the expansion including Missouri head coach Dennis Gates.

“It’s probably time for expansion,” Gates said after a 2nd round loss to Princeton.

Gates noted that several quality teams in Mizzou’s conference, the SEC, and Princeton’s Ivy League conference were left out of this year’s tournament as well.

“The NCAA Tournament has always expanded if you look at the history of it. And I truly believe a lot of good teams have been left out.”

The tournament has expanded 12 times since its inception in 1939. It grew from eight to 16 teams in 1951 and byes were implemented from 1953 to 1985 when the tournament first grew to 64 teams.

The current 68-team format has been utilized since 2011.

