COLUMBIA, Mo. — A former Mizzou basketball star is coming home.

Phil Pressey, Mizzou’s all-time assists leader and tied for all-time steals leader, will be joining new head coach Dennis Gates’ staff as a graduate assistant.

“It’s my turn to show them what I did wrong, for them to improve on it,” Pressey said in a video announcing his arrival.

After three years in Columbia, Pressey played in the NBA/G League for four years before playing overseas for five years in Spain, Turkey and Germany.

