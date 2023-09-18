COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was quite the weekend for Mizzou football, especially kicker Harrison Mevis, who drilled the game-winning 61-yard field goal to upset K-State.

It was the longest field goal in SEC history and Mevis was lauded for his efforts, being named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The kick was also the longest in NCAA FBS so far this season. This is Mevis’ fourth SEC Player of the Week award as he continuously been one of the nations best kickers in his collegiate career.

He also made field goals from 25 and 30 in the game against the Wildcats, going 3/4 in total along with making all three extra points.

The Tigers will look to build off their momentum as they head to St. Louis to face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.