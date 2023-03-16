SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Missouri Tigers are on to the next round of the men’s NCAA Tournament, winning in March Madness for the first time since 2010.

The 7-seed Tigers defeated 10-seed Utah State 76-65 on Thursday. They play the winner out of 2-seed Arizona and 15-seed Princeton.

Mizzou jumped to an early eight-point lead in a first half that saw Utah State go 0-for-11 from three with eight turnovers.

After taking a four-point lead into the second half, the Aggies started hitting their three-pointers and took a small one-point lead halfway thru the second half. But a Kobe Brown three gave Mizzou a 52-51 lead in 14 seconds, and the Tigers never looked back.

That three opened an 18-5 run for Mizzou which sealed Utah State’s fate.

Four of Mizzou’s starters scored in double digits led by D’Moi Hodge who had 23. Brown finished with 19 points and eight rebounds including a stretch in the second half where he scored Mizzou’s 12 points consecutively.

Mizzou will play the winner between Arizona (2) and Princeton (15) on Saturday.