KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A top offensive lineman in the country and Kansas City-area native is transferring from Oklahoma to Missouri.

The recruiting evaluators at On3 reported on Tuesday that Lee’s Summit North’s Cayden Green has decided to play college football in his home state. He’s the ninth-best player in the portal according to On3.

The freshman played 11 games for the 10-2 Sooners and earned five starts at left guard.

As a four-star, Green was a top-three recruit in the state of Missouri in the class of 2023 and a top-three offensive tackle according to ESPN and Rivals.

Missouri offered Green a scholarship in high school along with plenty of other programs like LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC. Kansas State and Kansas also tried landing the local product at that time.

Eli Drinkwitz is reaping the rewards after his team made a splash on the football field this year.

Green is joining a program fresh off an NY6 bowl selection and earlier this month Drinkwitz landed Clemson defensive back transfer Toriano Pride, On3’s 27th best transfer.

The Tigers made additional waves in the class of 2024 when they landed five-star and Lee’s Summit North edge rusher WIlliams Nwaneri in August. On3 considers him the best high school recruit in the nation.

On Tuesday, the second-best player in the state of Arkansas, defensive back Courtney Crutchfield, also committed to Missouri.