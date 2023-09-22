COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers basketball program is making big moves this offseason.

Head coach Dennis Gates and his staff landed the top-ranked player in the state of Arkansas in 6’5 wing Annor Boateng.

Boateng announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. He chose Mizzou over Indiana, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Virginia Tech and Ohio State.

He attends Little Rock Central, where he won Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year this past season after averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Gates is continuing to turn the program around, adding Boateng to a 2024 class that already includes four-star center Peyton Marshall, four-star small forward Marcus Allen and three-star point guard T.O. Barrett.

Boateng is ranked #30 in the class of 2024 and the 11th ranked small forward, according to ESPN.

He is a solid two-way player, a good shooter and provides Mizzou with versatility. Boateng is a difficult matchup on both ends of the floor and could make an immediate impact when he arrives to Columbia.