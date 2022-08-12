COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Athletics is launching a groundbreaking initiative.

Every University of Missouri student, including student-athletes, will have the opportunity to earn money for selling single-game tickets to Mizzou Athletics events under a first-of-its-kind program launched Friday.

Students will receive a 20% commission for any single-game tickets sold for all ticketed athletics sports, including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, gymnastics, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

Mizzou is the first school in the nation to provide this opportunity for its student body.

Students can fill out an online form or visit MUTigers.com/Sell4Mizzou to begin the process of joining the ticket sales team. Enrollment as a current Mizzou student will need to be confirmed.