NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri Tigers were not able to advance to the SEC championship after losing to Alabama.

It was a tough test once again for Mizzou, going up against the team in the SEC for the second time this season.

Alabama took a 24-14 lead midway through the first half after an 11-2 run but the Tigers responded with a run of their own, narrowing the lead to four.

The Crimson-Tide would go into the half with a 31-29 lead.

Mizzou opened the second half with a 6-0 run, although Alabama did not falter, taking a 52-42 lead after an 8-0 run. They didn’t look back from there, securing a 72-61 victory over the Tigers.

D’Moi Hodge led Mizzou with 21 points and nine rebounds. DeAndre Gholston finished with 17 points and Noah Carter was also in double figures with 10 points.

The Crimson-Tide defense stifled Mizzou, holding them to 33% shooting for the game. The loss also ends Mizzou’s five-game winning streak.

Mizzou is currently projected as a seventh seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Bracketology.

They will find out their tournament path tomorrow, on Selection Sunday.