KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a tough day for the Missouri Tigers in Knoxville, after losing to Tennessee 66-24.

Mizzou kept it close in first half, tying things up near the end of the first quarter after a Luther Burden III touchdown.

They went into halftime down 17-28 and opened the second half by forcing a Tennesse punt and scoring a touchdown on their first offensive drive, seemingly making things interesting.

That is when Tennessee went on a fruitful air assault, scoring 38 unanswered points.

The Volunteers had 264 yards on the ground on 37 carries (7.1 yards per carry).

Mizzou QB Brady Cook finished 19 for 32 with 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Tigers on the ground with 106 yards rushing.

They now go to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

The Tigers will look to bounce back as they return home to face New Mexico State next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.