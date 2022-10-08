GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Missouri Tigers football team is still searching for it’s first win in conference play after losing 24-17 to the Florida Gators.

Florida jumped out to an early lead after 49-yard pick-six from Jaydon Hill that put the Gators up 10-0.

Mizzou would respond in the second quarter after a Cody Schrader five-yard touchdown run. They would go into the half with things knotted up at 10.

The Gators would take a two score lead early in the fourth after a nine-yard Anthony Richardson touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall, but the Tigers would hang around.

Mizzou would answer the very next drive with a Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run. Defensive back Daylan Carnell would then get an interception which would give the Tigers a chance to tie the game with just under three minutes in regulation.

They would not be able to score as they turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.

The story of the game was the rushing attack for the gators who finished with 231 yards on 32 carries (7.2 ypc). Montrell Johnson led the way with eight carries for 86 yards (10.8 ypc) and one score.

Peat had himself a solid day with 20 carries for 117 yards (5.9 ypc). QB Brady Cook finished 22/30 with 220 yards and two interceptions.

It is the Tigers third straight loss as they move 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play. They will have a bye before they face Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 22 at home.