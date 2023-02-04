STARKVILLE, Ms. — Mizzou was not able to secure a road victory in a 63-52 loss to Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs went into the half with a 33-27 lead. They would extend their lead second half, opening up with a 7-1 run but the Tigers would fight back, inching within four points with 10 minutes to go.

But, Mississippi State would go back up by double digits after an 11-2 run and they would not look back from there.

The Bulldogs were led by Tolu Smith, who finished with a game high 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Deandre Gholston was the high-point man for Mizzou, scoring 12. D’Moi Hodge would finish with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers struggled offensively, shooting 32% from the field. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak.

They move to 17-6 overall and 5-5 in the conference. They will host South Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m.