NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri football is undefeated through the first five games of the season.

With a 38-21 win over Vanderbilt, Mizzou is 5-0 for the first time since 2012.

It was another banner day for wide receiver Luther Burden III who gained 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead the receiving core.

He has acquired more than 95 receiving yards in every game this season.

Theo Wease Jr. also had a stellar day with a touchdown and 118 yards on 10 catches.

After Vanderbilt took a 7-3 late in the first quarter, Mizzou responded with 21 unanswered points with TDs from Burden, receiver Theo Wease Jr. and running back Cody Schrader to take a 24-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Brady Cook set a new SEC record for the most consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception.

He finished the game with only eight incompletions, a career-high 395 yards and four touchdowns.

The Tigers get their first win in conference play and host LSU at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.