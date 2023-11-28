KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri star running back Cody Schrader has been named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker National Collegiate Running Back Award.

Mizzou posted on X Tuesday announcing their talented ball carrier as a Doak Walker Award finalist.

The SEC leading rusher is competing against Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton for the award given to the best running back in the nation.

The winner will be announced during the college football award show on ESPN Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m. CT. A formal presentation will take place at the annual banquet on the SMU campus in Dallas in mid-February.

Schrader currently sits second in the nation with 1,499 yards, just behind Gordon’s 1,580 yards on the ground. He’s tied for 15th in the country with 13 rushing touchdowns.

He earned Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week honors after rushing for 205 yards against Tennessee on Nov. 11.

Schrader finished the regular season breaking off a career-high 217 yards versus Arkansas, which earned him Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the SEC.

He’s the second Tiger in three years to be named a finalist for this award. Tyler Badie rushed for a Mizzou record of 1,604 yards in 2021, but Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State won that year.

Schrader has the opportunity to break the Mizzou record if he rushes for at least 105 yards in the Tigers’ bowl game.

As long as Schrader gains just one yard in the bowl, it will be the first time Missouri has ever finished with a 3,000-yard passer (Brady Cook), 1,000-yard receiver (Luther Burden) and 1,500-yard rusher in the same year.

The 10-2 Missouri Tigers will learn their postseason destination this Sunday, Dec. 3. They are likely heading to their first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl and best bid since the Cotton Bowl in 2014.