COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three weeks into the current football season, Mizzou Athletics is also looking ahead to 2023.

On Tuesday, the SEC and the Missouri Tigers released next season’s football schedule, featuring three-straight home games to open the season.

In non-conference play, Mizzou will face South Dakota for the first time and play Middle Tennessee for the third time. The Tigers and Blue Raiders are 1-1 in past games in 2003 and 2016.

Another of those early 2023 games will be a rematch with former Big 12 rival Kansas State, which Missouri lost to 40-12 this season.

Week 4’s matchup has not been finalized. Mizzou had originally been scheduled to play Memphis, but the state of that game is up in the air at this point.

Southeastern Conference play starts Sept. 30 on the road at Vanderbilt. The Tigers get a bye week on Oct. 28.

Here’s the full 2023 Missouri football schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. South Dakota

Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennesse

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State

Sept. 23 — to be determined

Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 7 vs. LSU

Oct. 14 at Kentucky

Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 28 — BYE WEEK

Nov. 4 at Georgia

Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee

Nov. 18 vs. Florida

Nov. 25 at Arkansas

Missouri will wrap up its regular season with its annual Battle Line Rivalry game. That matchup could get moved to Black Friday; the two teams have played on that day almost every year since starting the series in 2013.

Kickoff times and the TV schedule for the 2023 season have not been released yet.

So far in 2022, the Tigers are 2-1 after defeating Abilene Christian 34-17 last Saturday. They’ll start conference play this weekend on the road against Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.