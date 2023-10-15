COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri football is ranked once again in 2023.

The Tigers went into a match with LSU last Saturday ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll and came out unranked after a 49-39 shootout loss to the then No. 23 Tigers from Louisiana.

After a 38-21 comeback win over then No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday, Mizzou is back in the polls at No. 20 in the latest AP poll.

Georgia remains at the top for the 18th week in a row, an SEC record.

Kansas was ranked No. 23 ahead of their matchup with Oklahoma State and came out of it unranked after a 39-32 shootout loss without star quarterback Jalon Daniels.

The Jayhawks received two votes after the loss.

KU has a bye week before hosting No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday at a time to be determined.

Mizzou hosts South Carolina on Saturday at 2:30.