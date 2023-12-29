Ninth-ranked Missouri is in its first New Year’s Six game during the four-team College Football Playoff era. The Tigers play seventh-ranked Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

The CFP era began with the Buckeyes winning the national title at the end of the 2014 season in AT&T Stadium, where the Cotton Bowl will be played Friday night.

But the Tigers have lost their last four bowl games. Ohio State, which has been in a NY6 game every season since its last national title, is playing for the first time since a loss to Michigan in a regular-season finale matching undefeated teams that cost the Buckeyes the chance at a Big Ten title and a playoff spot.

All-America RB Cody Schrader, QB Brady Cook, playmaking WR Luther Burden III and the Missouri offense will face off against a Buckeyes defense that is third nationally allowing only 259.9 total yards per game.

Schrader has run for 1,499 yards and 13 TDs this season. He was the NCAA Division II rushing leader two years ago before going into the transfer portal and joining the Tigers as a walk-on.

He went into the bowl season as the nation’s leading rusher with 124.9 yards per game. He has rushed for touchdowns in nine consecutive games, and 841 yards in the last five games.

Cook, meanwhile, has thrown for 3,189 yards and 20 TDs with only five interceptions and Burden has 83 catches for 1,197 yards and eight TDs.

Ohio State is also the top passing defense, allowing 147 yards per game, and gives up only 11 points a game.

On the other side of the ball, Devin Brown will be the first Buckeyes quarterback to make his first start in a bowl game. The sophomore who threw only 22 passes while appearing in seven games over the past two seasons takes over following Kyle McCord’s departure for Syracuse.