COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 9 Missouri will face No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, December 29.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is Mizzou’s first New Year’s 6 bowl game under head coach Eli Drinkwitz in his first double-digit win season.

It’s also Mizzou’s first bowl of this caliber since the 2013-14 season when they faced Oklahoma State in that year’s Cotton Bowl, the season before the four-team College Football Playoff format was instituted.

Additionally, this marks the Tigers’ third straight bowl game under Drinkwitz in his four seasons at command in Columbia.

At 10-2, Mizzou finished second in the SEC East. Similarly, the 11-1 Buckeyes finished second in the Big Ten East.