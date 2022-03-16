URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a battle across state lines, the Missouri Tigers took a two-game sweep over the Illinois Fighting Illini on the softball diamond.

In the first game, two home runs by Kara Daly helped Mizzou jump out to a 6-1 lead by the seventh inning. In a seventh-inning rally, Illinois tied the game at six to send it to extras.

A single by Grain Valley’s Kendyll Bailey gave the Tigers the 7-6 lead and the win in Game 1.

In the second game, five home runs by Mizzou (two from Brooke Wilmes, Hatti Moore, Kimberly Wert and Casidy Chaumont) led to 10-2 five-inning win for the Tigers.

Lauren Krings got the win in Game 1 (8-3 record on the season) while Lee’s Summit West’s Jordan Weber got the win in Game 2 (6-1 on the season).

The Tigers will be hosting the Mizzou Classic this weekend starting on Friday where they will face Northwestern, Ball State and Stanford.