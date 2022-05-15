COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are staying home to start the NCAA tournament.

In the NCAA softball tournament, the Tigers are a 15 seed and will host 2 seed Illinois, 3 seed Arizona and 4 seed Missouri State.

In their first matchup, Mizzou will play Missouri State on Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m. 3

After hitting a four-game losing streak and falling out of the top 25 rankings in the middle of the season, the Tigers finished the season winning the last eight of their 10 games and reached the SEC tournament championship where they fell to Arkansas.

If Mizzou wins its regional, the Tigers will face the winner of the 2 seed Florida State regional.

