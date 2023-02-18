COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri started slow and never recovered in a 69-60 loss against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M outrebounded Mizzou 41-23 including 16 offensive rebounds.

The Aggies went on a 15-4 run, giving them a 39-25 going into halftime. The run set the tone for the second half as Texas A&M led by as much as 18 points.

Mizzou made plays down the stretch but couldn’t overcome the large deficit.

Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 21 points and six assists. Dexter Dennis secured a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Kobe Brown had a game-high 24 points for Mizzou to go along with six rebounds. D’Moi Hodge was the other Tiger in double figures with 12 points and displayed his quick hands with six steals.

Mizzou sits at 19-8 overall and 7-7 in the SEC.

They will face Mississippi State at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.