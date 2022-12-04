TAMPA, Fla. — The Missouri Tigers have gotten their bowl assignment.

Mizzou will head to Tampa, Florida to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tigers finished their season at 6-6 while Wake Forest went 7-5.

This is Mizzou’s second straight bowl appearance; they played in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.

They are looking for the first bowl win since the 2015 Citrus Bowl.

Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. CT. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs.