COLUMBIA, Mo. — Chaos reigned upon Faurot Field Saturday after the Missouri Tigers upset rival Kansas State 30-27 after a Harrison Mevis 61-yard field goal as time expired.

It was a back-and-forth affair from the outset, with K-State striking first on a Will Howard 10-yard touchdown pass to Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks.

Mizzou responded the next drive after a Brady Cook 47-yard bomb to Luther Burden to even the score. Those two connected all day, with both arguably having their best game in a Tiger uniform.

K-State took a 14-10 lead early in the 2nd quarter after Howard’s three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sinnott.

The Tigers came right back, taking a 17-14 lead into the half thanks to a Brady Cook one yard touchdown run on a fake reverse.

Momentum shifted once again in the 3rd quarter after the Wildcats drove 74 yards, capped off by a Howard three-yard touchdown pass to Sinnott for their second of the game.

Mizzou regained the lead after Burden took a wide receiver screen 26 yards for a score, showing his speed and giving the Tigers a 27-24 lead in the 4th quarter.

K-State drove 67 yards before Mizzou held them to a 26-yard field goal by Chris Tennant to even things at 27 with 5:25 left in the game.

After consecutive punts by both teams, Missouri got the ball back at their own 18 with 1:25 left. They were able to get to KSU’s 39-yard line after a 9-yard pass to Theo Wease Jr. with 35 seconds.

A few plays later, the Tigers suffered a delay of game penalty, sending them to the Wildcats 44 with just three seconds left.

That is when Mevis was called upon to kick a 61-yard field goal and he delivered, knocking it down with plenty of leg to spare, sending Faurot Field into a frenzy.

His kick was also the longest in SEC history.

Burden finished with seven receptions for 114 yards and two scores. Cook was 23/35 with 356 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Howard finished 25-39 with 270 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Sinnott had five receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

In what could be considered the biggest win since Eli Drinkwitz arrived at Mizzou, the Tigers now move to a 3-0 season with a matchup with Memphis in St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center on the horizon next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

K-State will start conference play at home next Saturday, when they play UCF at 7 p.m.