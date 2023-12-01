LINCOLN, Neb. — The Missouri Tigers are in the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament with a clean sweep of Delaware on Friday.

The 8-seed Tigers beat the Blue Hens in three sets 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23.

This is the Tigers’ first appearance in the second round since 2020 and its first appearance under first-year head coach Dawn Sullivan.

Janet deMarrais led the Tigers with 13 kills and Jordan Iliff backed her up with 10 kills.

Setter Sierra Dudley gifted her hitters 32 assists to go with her seven digs.

They will face the winner of 1-seed Nebraska and Long Island on Saturday at 7 p.m.