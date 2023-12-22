ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Friday, the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois announced a six-year extension for the annual “Braggin’ Rights” game.

The Tigers will now face the Fighting Illini through 2029 in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.

“The Braggin’ Rights Game is a staple on Mizzou’s calendar every season and a historic rivalry that matters to our fans,” said Missouri Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.

“We embrace our opportunities to hold events in St. Louis. That’s why it’s important to extend the series with Illinois at Enterprise Center so our fans can continue to enjoy one of the most electric atmospheres in all of college basketball.”

The rivalry game has been played between the two universities for the last 43 years. The first “Braggin’ Rights” game was played on Dec. 10, 1980.

“The St. Louis region has produced outstanding Illini student-athletes for many years, and with thousands of alumni living in the Gateway City, we’re pleased to extend Braggin’ Rights and continue the holiday hoops tradition,” Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said.

“The competitive rivalry we enjoy with Missouri has grown into one of the top annual games on the college basketball calendar, and we’re pleased to partner with our friends at Enterprise Center and keep this series in St. Louis through 2029.”

Illinois holds a 26-16 advantage in the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game. Friday night marks the 43rd edition of the event, set for an 8 p.m. tip-off at sold-out Enterprise Center and televised nationally on FS1.

Illinois has a 26-16 advantage in the Braggin’ Rights game. Friday night marks the 43rd game of the tradition. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m.