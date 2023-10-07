COLUMBIA, Mo. — The battle of the Tigers was an exciting one on Saturday afternoon.

Missouri couldn’t muster up enough to remain undefeated after their loss to LSU on Saturday.

Mizzou got on the board first, with a Brady Cook 18-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease Jr. followed by a two-point conversion on a Cook run to go up 8-0.

LSU responded on their next possession after a Logan Diggs one-yard touchdown run.

Mizzou, looking to pull away, built a two-score lead in the second quarter, thanks to a Cody Schraeder 21-yard touchdown run and a Cook nine-yard touchdown pass to Brett Norfleet to put them up 22-7.

LSU got right back into the game before the half after a Harold Perkins Jr. interception. They took advantage of the turnover, after a Jayden Daniels three-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor.

Harris Mevis knocked down a 50-yard field goal to close the first half, giving Mizzou a 25-17 lead.

It was big day for Perkins Jr., who made another huge play after blocking a Mevis 44-yard field goal on Mizzou’s opening first half drive.

LSU got their first lead of the game in the 3rd quarter on a Daniels 42-yard strike to Brian Thomas Jr. to go up 27-25.

Mizzou came right back, scoring on a Schraeder two-yard run.

But, the LSU offense continued their success in a back-and-forth second half. They regained the lead after Daniels scored escaping for a 35-yard touchdown run.

Mizzou responded once again, this time on a Schraeder one-yard score to go up 35-39.

The Daniels-Nabers connection ended up looming large once again for LSU, this time on a 29-yard touchdown pass to take a 32-39 lead with 2:58 left in reguation.

Missouri’s next drive was thwarted after pressure from Bradyn Swinson caused Cook to fumble as he was getting ready to throw with under two minutes left. Mizzou recovered, but suffered a 26-yard loss causing 4th & 32.

They turned the ball over on downs the next play but they had one more opportunity, getting the ball with 45 seconds left after forcing LSU to punt.

Their hopes were dashed after a Cook threw a pick-six to Major Burns to put the game away.

Cook finished with a career-high 411 yards, going 30/47 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Schraeder had a strong game on the ground with 13 carries for 114 yards (8.8 ypc) and three touchdowns. Burden also had another big day with 11 receptions for 149 yards.

That is Mizzou’s first loss of the season, putting them at 5-1. They will head to Lexington to face Kentucky next Saturday.