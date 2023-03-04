COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers finished up the SEC regular season with an 82-77 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Mizzou led a majority of the first half in large part thanks to a 9-2 run that would put them up by 10.

They went into halftime up 41-36.

Ole Miss came out the half strong, retaking the lead with an 8-2 run. A back-and-forth affair ensued for the remainder of the game.

A D’Moi Hodge three-pointer with 2:28 left in the game gave Mizzou the lead for good as they were able to hang on with timely plays down the stretch.

Kobe Brown put up 17 points and seven rebounds. Noah Carter added 17 points and five rebounds off the bench. DeAndre Gholston scored 15 points and Hodge had 14 points.

Mizzou finishes a solid regular season at 23-8 and 11-7 in the conference, winning four straight.

They will be the fourth seed in the SEC Tournament and have received a double-bye.

The Tigers will play on Friday in the SEC quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

They are currently projected as an eighth seed in the NCAA Tournament.