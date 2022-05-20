COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 12 strikeout day by sophomore Laurin Krings guided the Missouri Tigers to a 3-1 win over Missouri State in the Columbia Regional opener of the NCAA softball tournament.

Krings only gave up six hits, one walk and one earned run in her first start of the tournament.

Senior Brooke Wilmes’ single in the sixth inning gave the Tigers an insurance run after the Bears scored a run in the top of the sixth. Wilmes led the batting with three hits including a double on the day.

Mizzou will play Arizona at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will be in the Winner’s bracket game on Sunday at 3 p.m.