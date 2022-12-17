SUNRISE, Fla. — Mizzou was able to escape with a road win against Central Florida thanks to a DeAndre Gholston three-point buzzer beater off the glass.

The Tigers started out slow, going down 10-0 early in the first half but would respond immediately with a 15-4 run to go up 15-14 but UCF would go into the half with a 36-35 lead.

Mizzou came out the gates strong in the second half, building a 51-37 lead but the Knights would not go away, eventually tying things up at 60 with just over four minutes in the second half.

UCF would take the lead back in the second half after a clutch Taylor Hendricks three to go up 66-65 with 54 seconds.

That is when Gholston would knock down a 35-foot three-pointer to win the game at the buzzer. Gholston would finish the game with 16 points. Nick Honor led the Tigers with 17 points. D’Moi Hodge would pitch in 15.

The win puts Mizzou at 10-1. They will face their rival, 18th ranked Illinois on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in St. Louis.