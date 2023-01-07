COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers were able to avoid an upset and hang on to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers got solid production off the bench from from Deandre Gholston and Aidan Shaw. Gholston and Kobe Brown both led Mizzou with 18 points apiece. Brown also added eight rebounds.

The game was tied going into the half in what was a back-and-forth affair but Mizzou was able to hit clutch free-throws and make timely plays down the stretch.

Leading scorer D’Moi Hodge finished with 17 points while also dealing with the flu and Shaw added 16 points for the Tigers.

The win puts Mizzou 13-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. They will go on the road to face Texas A&M on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.